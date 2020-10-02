UrduPoint.com
After Tall Claims Nawaz Should Have Returned To Country On First Flight: Baloch

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:57 PM

Jamat-e-Islami leader Liaqat Baloch said on Friday the tall claims made by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif should have been followed by his return to the country on the first available flight

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Jamat-e-Islami leader Liaqat Baloch said on Friday the tall claims made by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif should have been followed by his return to the country on the first available flight.

The opposition parties had the right to protest, but Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had put their respective parties in trouble through their tall claims, he said addressing here at a press conference.

Baloch said Nawaz Sharif could silence his political rivals by returning to the country, but now he was being compared with MQM leader Altaf Hussain.

He said people wanted local body elections as an independent local body system was the solution to their problems.

The JI leader said his party would organize rallies across the country on October 14 to highlight the problems being faced by the people.

He said a separate province was a longstanding demand of the people of South Punjab, and the JI would continue struggle to address their problems.

