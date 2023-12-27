After treatment at Erdogan hospital, 35 kids, with club foot, now ready to walk normal

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) After treatment for four years at Erdogan Hospital, 35 kids, with club feet, are now ready to walk normally, a deformity in the feet they were born with, has successfully undergone long treatment since surgery in Muzaffargarh.

This was stated by Sadia Ahmad, the deputy manager of NGO ‘Pehla Qadam’ while talking to media persons at a ceremony organized at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital here Wednesday to formally celebrate the achievement and acknowledge the services of doctors and paramedics involved in the long treatment process. The treatment was special in a way that it was completed without any surgical operation, Sadia said.

The ceremony was attended by doctors, paramedical staff, and citizens including parents who had brought their children to the hospital for club foot treatment. Doctors who remained engaged in the treatment were awarded appreciation certificates.

Sadia Ahmad said that people approach NGOs from all over the country for treatment of their children having club foot problems. She said that the treatment for club foot was difficult, and long and required patience from all those involved in the treatment.

