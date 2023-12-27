Open Menu

After Treatment At Erdogan Hospital, 35 Kids, With Club Foot, Now Ready To Walk Normal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

After treatment at Erdogan hospital, 35 kids, with club foot, now ready to walk normal

After treatment for four years at Erdogan Hospital, 35 kids, with club feet, are now ready to walk normally, a deformity in the feet they were born with, has successfully undergone long treatment since surgery in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) After treatment for four years at Erdogan Hospital, 35 kids, with club feet, are now ready to walk normally, a deformity in the feet they were born with, has successfully undergone long treatment since surgery in Muzaffargarh.

This was stated by Sadia Ahmad, the deputy manager of NGO ‘Pehla Qadam’ while talking to media persons at a ceremony organized at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital here Wednesday to formally celebrate the achievement and acknowledge the services of doctors and paramedics involved in the long treatment process. The treatment was special in a way that it was completed without any surgical operation, Sadia said.

The ceremony was attended by doctors, paramedical staff, and citizens including parents who had brought their children to the hospital for club foot treatment. Doctors who remained engaged in the treatment were awarded appreciation certificates.

Sadia Ahmad said that people approach NGOs from all over the country for treatment of their children having club foot problems. She said that the treatment for club foot was difficult, and long and required patience from all those involved in the treatment.

APP/shn/ifi

Related Topics

Muzaffargarh Tayyip Erdogan Media All From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan faces objection on nomination papers f ..

Imran Khan faces objection on nomination papers for Lahore’s NA-127

9 minutes ago
 Former federal minister for interior Faisal Saleh ..

Former federal minister for interior Faisal Saleh Hayat-joins PML-N

6 minutes ago
 Highways, connecting roads essential for developme ..

Highways, connecting roads essential for development, prosperity of province: Ka ..

6 minutes ago
 FIA arrest four-member gang involved in issuing il ..

FIA arrest four-member gang involved in issuing illegal CNICs to non-nationals

6 minutes ago
 Garbage burning becomes nuisance for Capital's res ..

Garbage burning becomes nuisance for Capital's residents causing respiratory dis ..

6 minutes ago
 Sukkur Barrage to close for 15 days

Sukkur Barrage to close for 15 days

6 minutes ago
Hania Aamir’s latest photos win fans’ heart

Hania Aamir’s latest photos win fans’ heart

21 minutes ago
 Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; money, bikes recove ..

Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; money, bikes recovered

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan's first foray into global jobs market wit ..

Pakistan's first foray into global jobs market with record agreements for manpow ..

13 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Finance, and Excis ..

Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Finance, and Excise Taxation, Ahmed Rasool Banga ..

13 minutes ago
 PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhry escape indictment in E ..

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhry escape indictment in ECP defamation case

12 minutes ago
 Commerce Ministry announces BoP improvement of $5. ..

Commerce Ministry announces BoP improvement of $5.6b

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan