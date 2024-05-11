After Two Decades Kohistan Police Apprehend Suspect For Killing Three Police Officers
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 07:10 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Kohistan Police led by Superintendent Bakht Rawan Saturday have apprehended suspect Bakhtiar Khan two decades after he allegedly murdered three young officers of the Kohistan Police force on March 6, 2000.
The victims of this tragic incident were including HIC Raja Muhammad Jamshed resident Dosseri village district Mansehra, Constable Chan Zaib resident of Khwadi and ASI Khwaja Muhammad resident of Khanpur district Haripur.
The arrest of Bakhtiar Khan marks a significant breakthrough in a case that has remained unresolved for over two decades. Further details regarding the arrest and subsequent legal proceedings are awaited as the investigation progresses.
