Open Menu

After UN’s Report On Imran Khan, US Calls On Pakistan To Uphold Human Rights

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 02, 2024 | 01:54 PM

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized that US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Assistant Secretary Donald Lu, and Ambassador Donald Blome, consistently urged Pakistan to respect its citizens' rights in line with its constitution and international obligations.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2024) The US State Department on Tuesday called on Pakistan to uphold fundamental human rights.

This appeal follows a United Nations body’s condemnation of Imran Khan's detention, labeling the charges against him as “politically motivated.”

Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized that US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Assistant Secretary Donald Lu, and Ambassador Donald Blome, consistently urged Pakistan to respect its citizens' rights in line with its constitution and international obligations.

Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized that US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Assistant Secretary Donald Lu, and Ambassador Donald Blome, consistently urged Pakistan to respect its citizens' rights in line with its constitution and international obligations.

Although Patel declined to comment on the pending congressional legislation, he stressed the importance of human rights.

“We urge the Government of Pakistan to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, freedom of association, peaceful assembly, and freedom of religion,” he stated.

The UN body also reported issues during the 2024 elections, such as arrests, torture of PTI members, disrupted rallies, and allegations of election fraud. The State Department reiterated that Imran Khan's detention is an internal matter for Pakistan. “In the case of Khan, you’ve heard us say this before: This is an internal matter for Pakistan,” Patel said, noting that the credibility of Pakistani elections remains a focus for the US, with ongoing discussions with Pakistani partners.

A day earlier, the Geneva-based UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention declared the PTI founder’s detention arbitrary and in violation of international law. The group recommended Khan's immediate release and compensation, describing his legal challenges as part of a broader campaign of repression against him and his party.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf United Nations Condemnation Government

Recent Stories

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

18 minutes ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

39 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

49 minutes ago
 Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

2 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

2 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

14 hours ago
 Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

14 hours ago
 US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

14 hours ago
 Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Afric ..

Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan