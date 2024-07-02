After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

(@Abdulla99267510)

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2024) The US State Department on Tuesday called on Pakistan to uphold fundamental human rights.

This appeal follows a United Nations body’s condemnation of Imran Khan's detention, labeling the charges against him as “politically motivated.”

Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized that US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Assistant Secretary Donald Lu, and Ambassador Donald Blome, consistently urged Pakistan to respect its citizens' rights in line with its constitution and international obligations.

Although Patel declined to comment on the pending congressional legislation, he stressed the importance of human rights.

“We urge the Government of Pakistan to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, freedom of association, peaceful assembly, and freedom of religion,” he stated.

The UN body also reported issues during the 2024 elections, such as arrests, torture of PTI members, disrupted rallies, and allegations of election fraud. The State Department reiterated that Imran Khan's detention is an internal matter for Pakistan. “In the case of Khan, you’ve heard us say this before: This is an internal matter for Pakistan,” Patel said, noting that the credibility of Pakistani elections remains a focus for the US, with ongoing discussions with Pakistani partners.

A day earlier, the Geneva-based UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention declared the PTI founder’s detention arbitrary and in violation of international law. The group recommended Khan's immediate release and compensation, describing his legal challenges as part of a broader campaign of repression against him and his party.