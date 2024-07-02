After UN’s Report On Imran Khan, US Calls On Pakistan To Uphold Human Rights
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 02, 2024 | 01:54 PM
Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized that US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Assistant Secretary Donald Lu, and Ambassador Donald Blome, consistently urged Pakistan to respect its citizens' rights in line with its constitution and international obligations.
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2024) The US State Department on Tuesday called on Pakistan to uphold fundamental human rights.
This appeal follows a United Nations body’s condemnation of Imran Khan's detention, labeling the charges against him as “politically motivated.”
Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized that US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Assistant Secretary Donald Lu, and Ambassador Donald Blome, consistently urged Pakistan to respect its citizens' rights in line with its constitution and international obligations.
Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized that US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Assistant Secretary Donald Lu, and Ambassador Donald Blome, consistently urged Pakistan to respect its citizens' rights in line with its constitution and international obligations.
Although Patel declined to comment on the pending congressional legislation, he stressed the importance of human rights.
“We urge the Government of Pakistan to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, freedom of association, peaceful assembly, and freedom of religion,” he stated.
The UN body also reported issues during the 2024 elections, such as arrests, torture of PTI members, disrupted rallies, and allegations of election fraud. The State Department reiterated that Imran Khan's detention is an internal matter for Pakistan. “In the case of Khan, you’ve heard us say this before: This is an internal matter for Pakistan,” Patel said, noting that the credibility of Pakistani elections remains a focus for the US, with ongoing discussions with Pakistani partners.
A day earlier, the Geneva-based UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention declared the PTI founder’s detention arbitrary and in violation of international law. The group recommended Khan's immediate release and compensation, describing his legal challenges as part of a broader campaign of repression against him and his party.
Recent Stories
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab
Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ADC announces monsoon plantation drive to mitigate climate change impacts10 seconds ago
-
Inland Revenue Dept achieves Rs 44 billion annual tax target with surplus Rs 16 billion amount in A ..14 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif forms high-level committee for tackling monsoon emergencies19 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz embarks on a two-day visit to Tajikistan10 minutes ago
-
Tarar for further strengthening economic ties with Canada10 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-15918 minutes ago
-
DSP dismissed by IG Sindh20 minutes ago
-
Governor KP visits Tajikistan to boost trade, tourism20 minutes ago
-
PHA authorities directed to upgrade parks of Murree20 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates polio drive20 minutes ago
-
Youth killed over enmity40 minutes ago
-
Seven shops sealed over encroachment40 minutes ago