Aftermath Of The AJK HC Verdict; AJK CEC Issues Notification Of Sardar Tanveer's Disqualification From Office

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Aftermath of the AJK HC verdict; AJK CEC issues notification of Sardar Tanveer's disqualification from office

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) : Apr 11 (APP):Soon after the disqualification of AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas from the office by the High Court of AJK in contempt of court charges on Tuesday, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Azad Jammu Kashmir issued an official notification of his disqualification from the premiership and as a member legislative assembly.

"No. EC/S/6297-6304/2023, Pursuant to the judgement dated 11.04.2023 passed by the honourable High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Robkar Adalat vs Tanvir Ilyas, Prime Minister Govt. of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and sub-article 920 of Aricle 25 of the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Interim Constitution 1974, the Chief Election Commissioner AJ&K hereby issues notification of the disqualification of Tanvir Ilyas as Member AJ&K Legislative Assembly w.

e.f 11.04.2023 in consequence thereof the Notification No. EC/S/34624-34631/2021 dated 27.07.2021 to the extent of declaring him as returned candidate from AJ&K Legislative Assembly Constituency No. LA-XV, Bagh-II stands rescinded with effect from 11.04.2023", the official notification issued by the Secretary Election Commission of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Tuesday said.

As reported earlier, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court disqualified Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Tuesday from his position as a member of the legislative assembly and as premier on contempt charges.

