Afzal Asks PTI To Submit Written CoD For Making Dialogue Process Constructive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 11:01 PM
Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Wednesday asked the leaders of PTI to submit charter of demand (CoD),
in written form for making dialogue process constructive. PTI was not submitting written demands before the committee
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Wednesday asked the leaders of PTI to submit charter of demand (CoD),
in written form for making dialogue process constructive. PTI was not submitting written demands before the committee
despite repeated requests, he said while talking to a private television channel.
He said that PTI founder's controversial statements on twitter was also creating hurdles in dialogue process.Verbal assurance and demands from the PTI members are not sufficient for making the dialogue session successful, he said.
In reply to a question, he said that written demands from PTI leaders would help address political issues. To a question about slow internet services in the country, he said that concerned department was working on it. He said, we are also making efforts to control misuse of social media.
