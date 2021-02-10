UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afzal For Eradication Of Encroachment From Abbottabad City: TMO Abbottabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Afzal for eradication of encroachment from Abbottabad city: TMO Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Abbottabad Muhammad Afzal Khan on Wednesday said that shortage of staff is the main hurdle for the eradication of encroachment in the city.

The TMO disclosed that Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) got 440 million rupees from Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad during the last three years and performing duties in only four union councils, rest of the areas of the city were also divided in Cantonment board Abbottabad (CBA) and TMA, adding he said.

Replying to a question about parking issues in main city areas Afzal Khan said that till 30th March we would open Jinnah Parking Plaza whose last floor has also been constructed where we would provide separate parking for motorcycles.

He said that Shimla Hill Park was constructed with the cost of Rs. 250 million, owing to the supervision of Local Government's cleaning and maintenance.

He said the provincial minister, secretary of local government, deputy commissioner were requested to provide staff for the cleaning of the city and installation of street lights.

Talking about the encroachment drive he said that on the direction of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench the anti-encroachment drive at MCB Chowk, Eid Ghah and Main Bazar, another grand operation would also be started at Band Koh.

To address the complaints of citizens of Abbottabad regarding garbage collection, cleaning and street lights temporary sanitation staff on the basis of merit is being hired while the provincial government has also provided funds for the purchase of two Suzuki vans and a lifter, TMO stated.

He said that 100 push hand carts were confiscated and destroyed to which were causing blockage at the roads and public places.

TMO Afzal Khan said that there are a lot of issues but they are committed to resolve them and facilitate the masses and also expect support from the people of Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Shortage Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Water Company Afzal Khan March From Government Suzuki MCB Bank Limited Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan Library: a world of culture and know ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership on ..

31 minutes ago

Emergency Crisis approves measures to enter Sharja ..

46 minutes ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

1 hour ago

DHA calls on close contacts to complete entire 10- ..

1 hour ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.