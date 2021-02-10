Afzal for eradication of encroachment from Abbottabad city: TMO Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Abbottabad Muhammad Afzal Khan on Wednesday said that shortage of staff is the main hurdle for the eradication of encroachment in the city.

The TMO disclosed that Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) got 440 million rupees from Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad during the last three years and performing duties in only four union councils, rest of the areas of the city were also divided in Cantonment board Abbottabad (CBA) and TMA, adding he said.

Replying to a question about parking issues in main city areas Afzal Khan said that till 30th March we would open Jinnah Parking Plaza whose last floor has also been constructed where we would provide separate parking for motorcycles.

He said that Shimla Hill Park was constructed with the cost of Rs. 250 million, owing to the supervision of Local Government's cleaning and maintenance.

He said the provincial minister, secretary of local government, deputy commissioner were requested to provide staff for the cleaning of the city and installation of street lights.

Talking about the encroachment drive he said that on the direction of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench the anti-encroachment drive at MCB Chowk, Eid Ghah and Main Bazar, another grand operation would also be started at Band Koh.

To address the complaints of citizens of Abbottabad regarding garbage collection, cleaning and street lights temporary sanitation staff on the basis of merit is being hired while the provincial government has also provided funds for the purchase of two Suzuki vans and a lifter, TMO stated.

He said that 100 push hand carts were confiscated and destroyed to which were causing blockage at the roads and public places.

TMO Afzal Khan said that there are a lot of issues but they are committed to resolve them and facilitate the masses and also expect support from the people of Abbottabad.