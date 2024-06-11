Open Menu

Afzal Khokhar Calls On CM, Discuss Development Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Afzal Khokhar calls on CM, discuss development initiatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Member National Assembly

(MNA) Malik Afzal Khokhar here on Tuesday.

Important issues related to the Lahore Development Plan and social welfare were discussed during

the meeting.

The CM said public welfare required joint efforts at local level, adding that the Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N) was a public party and believed in resolving public problems in a democratic

manner.

The CM said the Lahore Development Plan included construction of water supply and drainage system,

connecting roads and paved streets, Installation of street lights and maintenance of parks.

She highlighted the need to complete this project at the earliest besides undertaking new projects

to ensure welfare of citizens.

PML-N MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar appreciated the special interest and vision of Chief Minister Maryam

Nawaz Sharif for uplifting and revamping Lahore.

He also commended her on the valuable services provided by Clinic on Wheels in the suburbs

of Lahore.

