Afzal Latif Assumes Charge Of Covet Post Of ED Secretary

Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:15 AM

Afzal Latif assumes charge of covet post of ED Secretary

The Establishment Division Secretary Afzal Latif on Wednesday assumed the charge of his office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division Secretary Afzal Latif on Wednesday assumed the charge of his office.

According to a notification of the Establishment Division which issued here, Afzal Latif , a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), has assumed the charge of the post of Secretary Establishment Division with immediate effect.

