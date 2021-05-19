Afzal Latif assumes charge of covet post of ED Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

The Establishment Division Secretary Afzal Latif on Wednesday assumed the charge of his office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division Secretary Afzal Latif on Wednesday assumed the charge of his office.

According to a notification of the Establishment Division which issued here, Afzal Latif , a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), has assumed the charge of the post of Secretary Establishment Division with immediate effect.