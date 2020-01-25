Afzal Nasir Appointed DG PHA Multan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 04:54 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan has been appointed as Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) here on Saturday.
According to the notification, Muhammad Amir Khatak, Deputy Commissioner Multan was relieved from additional charge of DG PHA with immediate effect.