Afzal Nasir appointed DG PHA Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan has been appointed as Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) here on Saturday.

According to the notification, Muhammad Amir Khatak, Deputy Commissioner Multan was relieved from additional charge of DG PHA with immediate effect.