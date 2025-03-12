Afzal stresses for national unity to win war on terrorism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Wednesday stressed the need for national unity to win war on terrorism resurfacing in some parts of this region.

All the political forces including Opposition should brush aside personal differences and make collective efforts for ending menace of terrorism from this country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Enemy country like India

didn’t like to see fast progress and development in Pakistan, he added.

In reply to a question about attack on train in Balohistan, he said that there is a dire need to launch grand operation to break the back-bone of terrorists operating from Afghan soil and funded by Indian secret agencies.

Pakistan Armed forces and security institutions had made a lot of sacrifices to win war on terrorism in the past, he said adding that we will again achieve success in fighting war on terror.