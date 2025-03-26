Afzal Urges PTI To Prioritize National Interest Over Personal Gain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal Wednesday urged leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to prioritize national interest over personal gain.
PTI members need to participate in national-level discussions to implement a national action plan in Balochistan, aimed at addressing terrorism issues, he said while talking to a private television channel.
It is also the responsibility of the leaders of Balochistan to invite the stakeholders for developing consensus with them
for resolving important issues of the province, he stated.
In reply to a question about national security meeting, he said national security meeting could be called again and PTI should give input in that important level security discussion.
He further stated that menace of terrorism would be eliminated with collective efforts and full support of the nation.
Recent Stories
Envoys from Muslim Council of Elders participate in communal Iftar at Islamic Cu ..
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli bombing of Koya in Syria
Fujairah Hospital attains LEED Gold Certification for sustainability, energy eff ..
Sharjah Ruler amends laws on police, military ranks
FNC, British Parliament discuss joint cooperation, latest regional developments
France to showcase energy infrastructure solutions at Middle East Energy 2025
RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Roundabout
SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon
Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed
Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..
Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food Authority intensifies actions against poor quality sweets before Eid5 minutes ago
-
Man sentenced to death for nephew’s murder5 minutes ago
-
RWU express solidarity with the Jafar Express victims5 minutes ago
-
Internet essential tool for education, training: Says CM Bugti5 minutes ago
-
DC Chiniot chairs meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee5 minutes ago
-
Afzal urges PTI to prioritize national interest over personal gain5 minutes ago
-
Turkish ambassador call Pakistan second home for Turkish citizens15 minutes ago
-
13 dead , 1,491 injured in Punjab road accidents15 minutes ago
-
Jhang police crack down on vehicle lifters, recover stolen goods worth Rs12.9 Crore15 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq offers Condolences on demise of Naveed Akbar’s father15 minutes ago
-
Students urged to work hard for competing in contemporary world15 minutes ago
-
SACM reviews arrangements in Ramzan Sahulat Bazaar25 minutes ago