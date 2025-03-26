Open Menu

Afzal Urges PTI To Prioritize National Interest Over Personal Gain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Afzal urges PTI to prioritize national interest over personal gain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal Wednesday urged leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to prioritize national interest over personal gain.

PTI members need to participate in national-level discussions to implement a national action plan in Balochistan, aimed at addressing terrorism issues, he said while talking to a private television channel.

It is also the responsibility of the leaders of Balochistan to invite the stakeholders for developing consensus with them

for resolving important issues of the province, he stated.

In reply to a question about national security meeting, he said national security meeting could be called again and PTI should give input in that important level security discussion.

He further stated that menace of terrorism would be eliminated with collective efforts and full support of the nation.

