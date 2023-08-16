Afzal Zaidi assumes charge as Municipal Commissioner Karachi

Syed Muhammad Afzal Zaidi on Wednesday assumed the charge of his office as the Municipal Commissioner of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Syed Muhammad Afzal Zaidi on Wednesday assumed the charge of his office as the Municipal Commissioner of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The Services and General Administration Department has already issued a formal notification to this effect, on August 15.

Syed Muhammad Afzal Zaidi had also previously served in various positions apart from being appointed Municipal Commissioner of KMC.