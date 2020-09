Afzal Zaidi takes charge as Metropolitan Commissioner

Afzal Zaidi, a grade-19 officer of Pakistan Administrator Service on Thursday took charge as Metropolitan Commissioner while he would continue serving as Project Director Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Afzal Zaidi, a grade-19 officer of Pakistan Administrator Service on Thursday took charge as Metropolitan Commissioner while he would continue serving as Project Director Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK).

Earlier, Zaidi had also served as Administrator District South, Additional Deputy Commissioner South, Deputy Commissioner Central and Deputy Commissioner East, said a statement on Thursday.