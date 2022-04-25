UrduPoint.com

AG Balochistan to hold open court

Accountant General of Balochistan Nasrullah Jan would hold an open court at AG office on May 9 at 11am, a handout said on Monday

"AG Balochistan along with its DDOs will listen to the issues of provincial employees and pensioners and issue directives for their resolution," it further added.

The handout quoting AG Balochistan Nasrullah Jan said that government employees and pensioners shall visit and share their issues pertaining to salaries and other funds.

