AG calls on Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javeed on Wednesday called on Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and matter of legislation and other important issues came under discussion during the meeting.

The AG briefed the Senate chairman about reference filed by the President in the Supreme Court regarding Senate elections, said a press release.

The AG also briefed the Senate chairman about the government stance, it further said. The Senate chairman also briefed about constitution and current Senate elections procedure in the Election Act.