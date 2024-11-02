Open Menu

A.G Chandio Remembered On His Birthday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 01:40 PM

A.G Chandio remembered on his birthday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The 58th birthday of eminent journalist A.G Chandio was celebrated by his fans the other day.

Ejaz Ali Chandio, a renowned and dedicated journalist from Hyderabad, widely known in journalistic circles as A.G. Chandio.

He was born on October 31, 1966, in Hyderabad and held Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Political Science.

He contributed numerous columns, stories, features, and reports to various Sindhi newspapers, and also served as the editorial page in-charge for the daily Ibrat newspaper.

In addition to journalism, he was a celebrated playwright, with many of his plays performed on stage.

On his last day, he attended an evening event at the Hyderabad Press Club held in honor of the renowned writer Amar Jaleel, where he suffered a heart attack and passed away on May, 2007.

Related Topics

Attack Hyderabad May October Event From

Recent Stories

For how long will residents of Lahore continue to ..

For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?

8 minutes ago
 Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescu ..

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue

14 hours ago
 Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

14 hours ago
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

14 hours ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

14 hours ago
 Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

14 hours ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

14 hours ago
 Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor ..

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab

14 hours ago
 2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan