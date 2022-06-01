UrduPoint.com

AG Department To Hold Open Court On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 08:17 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Accountant General of Balochistan said that the open court to be held on Thursday, June 2, at 11:00 AM in the office of AG Balochistan.

According to official notification issued here on Wednesday, the open court would be held in supervision of AG, Balochistan official Nasrullah Jan and other officials where they would listen to the problems of employees.

The Accountant General of Balochistan said that the employees and pensioners should take advantage of measures like grievance cell in open court and resolve their long standing issues so that their issues could be resolved in a timely manner.

