AG GB calls on chief secretary

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Accountant General (AG) Gilgit-Baltistan Omar Ali called on Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Capt. (R) Khurram Agha.

On the occasion, Accountant General Omar Ali said that the organization was committed to maintaining a high standard of transparency, ownership and accountability.

He said that Institutional reforms had yielded positive results in that regard.

He told the chief secretary that the mission of the Auditor General's office was to ensure speedy delivery of services.

The chief secretary lauded the reform agenda at the district level and the effective use of technology and hoped that further improvement in service delivery to the people would have far-reaching consequences.

It should be noted that the Auditor General of Pakistan and the Conttroller General of Accounts directed all the AG offices of the country to make reforms in which the concerned departments or individuals should be informed about the deficiencies in the payment of bills within 24 hours.

In this regard AG Office Gilgit-Baltistan has made immediate reforms while maintaining its traditions and service delivery has been ensured within 24 hours. A detailed report in this regard was also submitted to the Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan.