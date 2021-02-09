UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AG GB Calls On Chief Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 09:51 PM

AG GB calls on chief secretary

Accountant General (AG) Gilgit-Baltistan Omar Ali called on Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Capt. (R) Khurram Agha

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Accountant General (AG) Gilgit-Baltistan Omar Ali called on Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Capt. (R) Khurram Agha.

On the occasion, Accountant General Omar Ali said that the organization was committed to maintaining a high standard of transparency, ownership and accountability.

He said that Institutional reforms had yielded positive results in that regard.

He told the chief secretary that the mission of the Auditor General's office was to ensure speedy delivery of services.

The chief secretary lauded the reform agenda at the district level and the effective use of technology and hoped that further improvement in service delivery to the people would have far-reaching consequences.

It should be noted that the Auditor General of Pakistan and the Conttroller General of Accounts directed all the AG offices of the country to make reforms in which the concerned departments or individuals should be informed about the deficiencies in the payment of bills within 24 hours.

In this regard AG Office Gilgit-Baltistan has made immediate reforms while maintaining its traditions and service delivery has been ensured within 24 hours. A detailed report in this regard was also submitted to the Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology All

Recent Stories

Search operation for missing climbers suspended du ..

45 seconds ago

Zubaida Parveen appointed as SSP Patrolling Police ..

46 seconds ago

Supreme Court directs PC to submit plan regarding ..

48 seconds ago

Court accepts Rs 1.2 bln plea bargain of accused

50 seconds ago

152 more health workers vaccinated against corona

4 minutes ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Defends Russia Tri ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.