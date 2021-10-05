UrduPoint.com

AG KP Calls On Governor Shah Farman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Accountant General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murtaza Khan called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman at Governor's House here the other day.

At the meeting matters pertaining to transparency in financial affairs, audit matters and addressing financial issues of the universities and its streamlining were discussed in detail.

During the meeting deliberations were also made on different suggestions for rectifying the financial expenditures of the KP universities.

