Open Menu

AG KP Murtaza Khan Transferred

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM

AG KP Murtaza Khan transferred

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan on Thursday was transferred and posted as Deputy Auditor General in Islamabad.

As AG KP, Murtaza Khan initiated systematic reform measures and made many reforms in government affairs related to accounts in the province, a news release said.

Among the revolutionary initiatives initiated by him, the establishment of Pensioners Facilitation Center, GP Fund Facilitation Center and Online Monitoring Cell, solarization and construction of District Accounts Offices and AG Office are worth mentioning.

During his tenure, the computerization of the government employees of the merged districts and the holding of open katcheries in the province were also very important measures. He ensured accountability and transparency in the account offices of the province to ensure the provision of better facilities and services to the people.

A One Window Pension Facilitation Center and a Grievance Redressal Cell were established in the Accountant General Office for the convenience of pensioners. Similarly, by opening disciplinary cases pending for years against the employees involved in making unauthorized payments, the involved employees were fired and recovered millions of rupees from them.

Open Katcheries were also held frequently in different districts, which provided an opportunity to examine and solve problems from different angles.

"The results of his reform measures are that government employees can now receive their GP fund in just 24 hours, pensioners can now easily solve their problems by taking tokens, more than 250,000 pensioners of the province will receive 110 billion annually," the news release said.

"Pensions are paid, AG Office complaints are now handled on WhatsApp through the Information and Complaint Cell. Likewise, a testing project has also been started for online transfer of funds required for development projects.

"Similarly, the transition of district accounts offices of six tribal districts to solar energy will also be remembered as a unique initiative of Murtaza Khan."As a sports lover, Murtaza Khan initiated many steps for the promotion of sports in the province by introducing monthly stipends for leading and medalists' male and female athletes. He is a good player of Tennis and used to play Tennis besides giving good times to his daily exercise under qualified coaches like Shaharyar Khan (Tennis) and Jamshed Khan (Football Coach).

Related Topics

Football Tennis Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Male Jamshed From Government WhatsApp Coach Billion Million Love

Recent Stories

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

15 minutes ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

15 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

19 minutes ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

23 minutes ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

23 minutes ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

23 minutes ago
Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect ..

Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect' Djokovic at Wimbledon

23 minutes ago
 Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

23 minutes ago
 Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan ..

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan transferred

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water ..

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water Treaty: FO

43 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop d ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop distribution among brilliant st ..

44 minutes ago
 US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Out ..

US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan