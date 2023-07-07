AG KP Murtaza Khan transferred

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan on Thursday was transferred and posted as Deputy Auditor General in Islamabad.

As AG KP, Murtaza Khan initiated systematic reform measures and made many reforms in government affairs related to accounts in the province, a news release said.

Among the revolutionary initiatives initiated by him, the establishment of Pensioners Facilitation Center, GP Fund Facilitation Center and Online Monitoring Cell, solarization and construction of District Accounts Offices and AG Office are worth mentioning.

During his tenure, the computerization of the government employees of the merged districts and the holding of open katcheries in the province were also very important measures. He ensured accountability and transparency in the account offices of the province to ensure the provision of better facilities and services to the people.

A One Window Pension Facilitation Center and a Grievance Redressal Cell were established in the Accountant General Office for the convenience of pensioners. Similarly, by opening disciplinary cases pending for years against the employees involved in making unauthorized payments, the involved employees were fired and recovered millions of rupees from them.

Open Katcheries were also held frequently in different districts, which provided an opportunity to examine and solve problems from different angles.

"The results of his reform measures are that government employees can now receive their GP fund in just 24 hours, pensioners can now easily solve their problems by taking tokens, more than 250,000 pensioners of the province will receive 110 billion annually," the news release said.

"Pensions are paid, AG Office complaints are now handled on WhatsApp through the Information and Complaint Cell. Likewise, a testing project has also been started for online transfer of funds required for development projects.

"Similarly, the transition of district accounts offices of six tribal districts to solar energy will also be remembered as a unique initiative of Murtaza Khan."As a sports lover, Murtaza Khan initiated many steps for the promotion of sports in the province by introducing monthly stipends for leading and medalists' male and female athletes. He is a good player of Tennis and used to play Tennis besides giving good times to his daily exercise under qualified coaches like Shaharyar Khan (Tennis) and Jamshed Khan (Football Coach).