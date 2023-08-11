Open Menu

AG Punjab Develops Advance Pension Payment System

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 06:14 PM

Following the directive of the Accountant General Punjab Ammar Naqvi, a modern system has been developed to release advance pension payments to retiring employees of the Punjab government departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Following the directive of the Accountant General Punjab Ammar Naqvi, a modern system has been developed to release advance pension payments to retiring employees of the Punjab government departments.

The new system has been designed in collaboration with the finance department to start paying advance pensions to the Punjab government employees on reaching the age of superannuation.

With the help of this system, the disbursement of pension payments right after retirement can commence to save the retired employees of financial problems. After immediate retirement, Punjab government employees will receive 65 person of their pension amounts without any paper work, and upon completion of the pension case, 100 per cent payment will be made.

