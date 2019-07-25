UrduPoint.com
AG Sindh Inaugurates GP Fund Center At Sanghar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 09:57 PM

The Accountant General Sindh Ghufran Memon has inaugurated Sindh GP Fund center at District Accounts Office Sanghar on Thursday claiming that the centre would ensure timely release of funds to all government employees and their heirs

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Accountant General Sindh Ghufran Memon has inaugurated Sindh GP Fund center at District Accounts Office Sanghar on Thursday claiming that the centre would ensure timely release of funds to all government employees and their heirs.

Speaking at the ceremony he said that one window service has been introduced throughout the province to make provision of GP-fund and pension to retired government employees easy. In first phase the Sindh Pension Centers had been established while in second phase GP-fund centers were being established in all districts of Sindh, Memon informed.

The AG Sindh appealed to all department heads to submit documents of all retired government employees to the related account offices at the earliest.

He admitted that objectives of setting up pensioners' centers were not achieved yet as agent mafia still active.

"To get rid of the agent mafia, we are simplifying the process of receiving the pension", he said.

"We (the accounts office) are determined to clear all the cases of GP fund of retired employees of Sindh up to October 31, 2019, the AG Sindh resolved and sought cooperation of all districts officials to achieve the goal.

District Accounts Officer Sanghar Muhammad Sulah Ansari informed that there were 18200 government employees in the district and around 300 employees retire every year and their GP Fund cases were dealt with.

He said that 155 GP fund cases were pending in the office due to inefficiency or delay from the concerned department. As soon as accounts office received required documents from the concerned departments the cases would be disposed off within two to three days, he assured.

