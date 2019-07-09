AG Sindh inaugurates GP-Fund Center in District Account office

Accountant General Sindh Ghufran Memon has inaugurated the G.P. Fund Center at District Accounts Office Shaheed Benazirabad here on Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ):Accountant General Sindh Ghufran Memon has inaugurated the G.P. Fund Center at District Accounts Office Shaheed Benazirabad here on Tuesday.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the Accountant General said that the step was taken to computerize all the record of GP Fund in order to resolve the problems faced by 0.5 million employees of Sindh in withdrawing of GP Fund.

He said that department was striving to make system easy like bank account.

He said that the account department was being computerized with the cooperation of World Bank in order to bring transparency in release of pension, GP Fund and other government funds.

He said that this would ease the release of salaries of government employees and department funds. Accountant General Sindh said that Pension Centers are established at all District Account Offices Sindh by June 30, 2019 and 02 million pensioners would not receive pension through online system.

He said that AG Sindh office is striving to computerize GP Fund of more than 0.5 million government employees of federal and provincial departments drawing salaries through AGPR and AG Sindh by December 31, 2019.

He said that any government employee retiring after this period would be able to easily receive his GP Fund while employee would also be able to get GP Fund advance easily.

Accountant General Sindh said that GP Fund Centers are made functional at six districts of Sindh including Shaheed Benazirabad whereas steps are in progress to establish GP Fund Centers at all the remaining districts by August 2019 in order to provide the employee their genuine right.

He instructed officials of all government departments to correct the record of employees retiring this year or in coming years in order to online their records.

Briefing the Accountant General Sindh, District Accounts Officer Habibur Rehman Arain said that record of 6500 retired employees of this district was made online so for in time payment of their pensions apart from GP Fund Record of 80% of more than 23000 employees was computerized.

He was optimistic that with the cooperation of other departments the GP Fund record of all the government employees of this district would be computerized prior to December 31, 2019. He said that the Payment Section Record and issue of cheque was also improved.

Accountant General later on went round different sections of pensions, payment and other sections and commended the efforts of District Accounts Officer and staff and expressed hope that they would continue to serve to provide better facilities to government employees and pensioners with dedication.

Later AG Sindh Ghufran Memon planted a sapling in the premises of District Accounts Office. Additional Accountant General Sindh Muhammad Kamran, Deputy Accountant General Sindh Saeed Khokhar, District Accounts Officer SBA Habibur Rehman Arain, District Accounts Officer Sanghar Saleh Ansari, Additional District Accounts Officer Abdul Majeed Bhatti and other officials and staff was also present on the occasion.