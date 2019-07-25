UrduPoint.com
AG Sindh Inaugurates Sindh GP Fund Centers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 08:38 PM

AG Sindh inaugurates Sindh GP Fund centers

Accountant General Sindh, Ghufran Memon Thursday inaugurated Sindh GP Fund Centers in Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar and Jamshoro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Accountant General Sindh, Ghufran Memon Thursday inaugurated Sindh GP Fund Centers in Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar and Jamshoro.

AG Sindh announced that the Sindh GP fund Centers will be established throughout all district of Sindh by August 31, 2019, said a statement.

The GP Fund cases of more than 500,000 employees of Sindh will be updated and computerized so that they may get their GP Fund payments without any hassle and delay.

