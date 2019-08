(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Accountant General (AG) Sindh , Ghufran Memon inaugurated Sindh GP Fund Centres in Thatta and Hyderabad on Monday.

In a statement, the AG Sindh announced that the Sindh GP fund Centres would be established in all the districts of Sindh by August 31, 2019.