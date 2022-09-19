AG urges politicians to speak carefully in public meetings

Advocate General of Islamabad Barrister Jehangir Jadoon on Monday urged the politicians particularly the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to speak carefully in public meetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Advocate General of Islamabad Barrister Jehangir Jadoon on Monday urged the politicians particularly the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to speak carefully in public meetings.

Political leaders are the representatives of general public in the assemblies and they should select the words carefully before speaking in public places, he said this while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Toshakhana case filed against Imran Khan, he said the court has reserved the judgment against PTI leadership.

He, however said that the political leader has found hiding something in Toshakhana case. He said, hiding evidence is a crime and a case could be filed for corrupt practice.

In reply to a question about speeches of political leaders, he said the politicians should maintain ethics and respect moral values. They should use civilized language in public gatherings and avoid derogatory language against their political opponents.