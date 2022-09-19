UrduPoint.com

AG Urges Politicians To Speak Carefully In Public Meetings

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 11:22 PM

AG urges politicians to speak carefully in public meetings

Advocate General of Islamabad Barrister Jehangir Jadoon on Monday urged the politicians particularly the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to speak carefully in public meetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Advocate General of Islamabad Barrister Jehangir Jadoon on Monday urged the politicians particularly the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to speak carefully in public meetings.

Political leaders are the representatives of general public in the assemblies and they should select the words carefully before speaking in public places, he said this while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Toshakhana case filed against Imran Khan, he said the court has reserved the judgment against PTI leadership.

He, however said that the political leader has found hiding something in Toshakhana case. He said, hiding evidence is a crime and a case could be filed for corrupt practice.

In reply to a question about speeches of political leaders, he said the politicians should maintain ethics and respect moral values. They should use civilized language in public gatherings and avoid derogatory language against their political opponents.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Moral TV Court

Recent Stories

UN spotlights family farming's potential for world ..

UN spotlights family farming's potential for world food supply

3 minutes ago
 UN reaffirms call for Taliban to allow Afghan girl ..

UN reaffirms call for Taliban to allow Afghan girls full access to school

3 minutes ago
 German Defense Minister Speaks Against Re-Introduc ..

German Defense Minister Speaks Against Re-Introduction of Conscription in Countr ..

3 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz-Tajik Conflict Driven by Territorial Issues ..

Kyrgyz-Tajik Conflict Driven by Territorial Issues - Tajik Deputy Foreign Minist ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, N.Korean Ambassad ..

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, N.Korean Ambassador Discuss Development of Bila ..

26 minutes ago
 Senate committee discusses Afghan refugees' issues ..

Senate committee discusses Afghan refugees' issues

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.