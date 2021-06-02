AG visits District Accounts Office Khyber

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murtaza Khan Wednesday visited District Accounts Office Khyber and reviewed its performance and working.

He also met with complainants and listened to their problems.

He directed staff to ensure prompt action on complaints and efficient service delivery. A call centre would be established that would work round the clock and would be supervised by him, he added.

The AG said that posting transfer is part of reforms agenda and added that 150 officials had been transferred in last two months.