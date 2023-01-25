UrduPoint.com

Aga Khan Hospital Receives ASHP Accreditation

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Aga Khan hospital receives ASHP accreditation

The Aga Khan University Hospital's Pharmacy Trainee Programme has received the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) accreditation for International Pharmacy Practice Residency Programmes (IPPR), becoming the first academic medical centre, the third international hospital and the first in Pakistan, to receive the prestigious three-year accreditation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Aga Khan University Hospital's Pharmacy Trainee Programme has received the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) accreditation for International Pharmacy Practice Residency Programmes (IPPR), becoming the first academic medical centre, the third international hospital and the first in Pakistan, to receive the prestigious three-year accreditation.

This accreditation helps raise the standards of training for pharmacists, who offer critical services in patient care, said a handout issued on Wednesday. With this accreditation, the AKUH Pharmacy Residency Programme has become an internationally recognized training site and will serve as a role model for producing exemplary practitioners, who will positively impact the practice of pharmacy in Pakistan.

As part of the accreditation process, AKUH's pharmacy traineeship programme complied with stringent competencies, educational goals, and objectives, including more than 100 ASHP residency learning objectives, and more than 200 measurable elements.

Congratulating the pharmacy team on achieving this milestone, Dr Farhat Abbas, Interim CEO AKU Health Services Pakistan, said, "the ASHP accreditation is a testament to the fact that our patients are at the forefront of everything we do," adding that, "this accreditation is not only a feather in the cap for AKUH but also for the country." Dr Adil Haider, Dean Medical College, AKU, said, "By getting ASHP-accredited, AKU has demonstrated its continuing commitment to advancing pharmacy practice and providing quality patient care."Syed Shamim Raza, Director of Pharmacy Services, Pakistan, said, "We set ourselves the goal to develop our pharmacy practices further to fulfill AKUH's vision of raising the standards of healthcare in Pakistan and we achieved this goal through the ASHP accreditation which marks us as a world-class institution for hospital pharmacy practice and training, ensuring that our patients benefit from international best practices of pharmacy."

Related Topics

Pakistan SITE From Best

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid to approach court against Mohsin Naq ..

Sheikh Rashid to approach court against Mohsin Naqvi

13 minutes ago
 US to Send 31 M1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine in Deal V ..

US to Send 31 M1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine in Deal Valued at $400Mln - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Arts Council announces free training for young peo ..

Arts Council announces free training for young people interested in IT: Presiden ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan worst affected by climate crisis: Federal ..

Pakistan worst affected by climate crisis: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviat ..

11 minutes ago
 SAU VC emphasizes effective implementation thalass ..

SAU VC emphasizes effective implementation thalassemia legislation

5 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Azam Khan revie ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Azam Khan reviews financial, economic situati ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.