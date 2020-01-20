Aga Khan University's (AKU) Centre for Innovation in Medical Education, CIME, has become South Asia's first simulation-based educational institution to be accredited by the US-based Society for Simulation in Healthcare, SSIH

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Aga Khan University's (AKU) Centre for Innovation in Medical Education, CIME, has become South Asia's first simulation-based educational institution to be accredited by the US-based Society for Simulation in Healthcare, SSIH.

According to an announcement Monday, the University's CIME was judged to meet the highest standards in simulation-based education by the SSIH which has accredited over 170 centres in 19 countries around the world.

The accreditation was said to mean that CIME will join a global community of practice bringing the latest advances in the field to Pakistan.

Simulation-based education represents a significant advance on traditional classroom and theory-based instruction.

Designed to be an immersive "real world" experience, simulation, in the field of healthcare, enables medical and nursing trainees and professionals to practice key skills and techniques, using virtual reality and high-fidelity patient mannequins, in a risk-free environment before working with patients.

CIME Director Charles Docherty, the Dr. Robert J. Buchanan Professor in Teaching and Technology was said to had received the award during a ceremony in San Diego.