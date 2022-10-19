UrduPoint.com

Aga Khan University Extends Free Medical Facilities To Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Aga Khan University extends free medical facilities to students

Administrator DMC East Rahmatullah Sheikh on Wednesday reviewed health facilities being provided to the students at DMC East Elementary School JT-5 Azam Town by the Aga Khan University hospital here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rahmatullah Sheikh on Wednesday reviewed health facilities being provided to the students at DMC East Elementary school JT-5 Azam Town by the Aga Khan University hospital here.

On the occasion, Rahmatullah lauded provision of health facilities to students under the Urban Health Program and termed it as a good initiative. He advised the students of municipal schools to get full benefits from this facility.

Director education Sher Ali, Director Toqeer Abbas and representatives of Urban Health Programme were also present.

On this occasion, Director of Education Sher Ali and the representatives of Urban Health Programme briefed the Administrator that the students will be provided general check-up facilities including eyes, teeth, ears, oral health and skin examination. A total of 1000 students will be examined which will be completely free while support will also be provided regarding the treatment.

On this occasion, 80 children's eyes were tested, in which some problems were diagnosed, which will be treated under the Urban Health Programme.

Related Topics

Education Oral From

Recent Stories

Police Deptt. introduces latest technology system ..

Police Deptt. introduces latest technology system for registering FIRs

1 second ago
 Default averted but at a very high political cost: ..

Default averted but at a very high political cost: Ishaq Dar

2 seconds ago
 Ministers, MNAs from merged tribal areas meet PM

Ministers, MNAs from merged tribal areas meet PM

4 seconds ago
 UK's Truss tells booing MPs she no 'quitter'

UK's Truss tells booing MPs she no 'quitter'

6 seconds ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely Islamabad, GB, upper ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely Islamabad, GB, upper KP, Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Labourer crushed to death, two injured in road mis ..

Labourer crushed to death, two injured in road mishap

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.