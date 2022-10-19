Aga Khan University extends free medical facilities to students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rahmatullah Sheikh on Wednesday reviewed health facilities being provided to the students at DMC East Elementary school JT-5 Azam Town by the Aga Khan University hospital here.

On the occasion, Rahmatullah lauded provision of health facilities to students under the Urban Health Program and termed it as a good initiative. He advised the students of municipal schools to get full benefits from this facility.

Director education Sher Ali, Director Toqeer Abbas and representatives of Urban Health Programme were also present.

On this occasion, Director of Education Sher Ali and the representatives of Urban Health Programme briefed the Administrator that the students will be provided general check-up facilities including eyes, teeth, ears, oral health and skin examination. A total of 1000 students will be examined which will be completely free while support will also be provided regarding the treatment.

On this occasion, 80 children's eyes were tested, in which some problems were diagnosed, which will be treated under the Urban Health Programme.