The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) here on Thursday launched the first of its kind lactation clinic to addressing the dire need of help and support to mothers for breastfeeding their infants

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) here on Thursday launched the first of its kind lactation clinic to addressing the dire need of help and support to mothers for breastfeeding their infants.

This clinic aims to empower and help mothers across Pakistan ensure their infants' good health from the day they are born, said a statement issued here.

The clinic will serve mothers through both in-person and tele-consultations, under the joint collaboration of the Aga Khan University school of Nursing and Midwifery (SONAM) and the AKUH.

Women who require additional support to breastfeed their new-borns or need counselling on related topics such as returning to work while breastfeeding, can benefit from the programme.

"This is a very important service. Our trained nurses and physicians play a very important role in bringing forth this kind of integrated healthcare", said Interim CEO, AKUH Shagufta Hassan while addressing the occasion.

"Our aim is to make this support programme an academic opportunity as well, so that we can develop more lactation consultants for and beyond AKU", said Chair, Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Service Line Chief Dr. Lumaan Sheikh while speaking on the importance of empowering women in Pakistan to breastfeed their children.

Lactation clinic consultation can be availed through both, in-person clinics at our Stadium Road campus or via.