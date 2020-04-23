UrduPoint.com
Aga Khan University Hospital Reopens, Expands Its COVID-19 Testing Zone

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:58 PM

The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) in Karachi has reopened and expanded its COVID-19 testing zone. The facility was inaugurated in a ceremony on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) in Karachi has reopened and expanded its COVID-19 testing zone. The facility was inaugurated in a ceremony on Thursday.

AKUH's COVID-19 Screening and Testing Zone can carry out 300 tests on a daily basis. Each test costs Rs7,900 which includes the cost of the swab, confirmed the administration, a private news channel reported.

Those who cannot afford the test will be given financial support through the hospital's Zakat funds or Patient Welfare Programme, the hospital said.

Patients will first be screened free of charge through a tele-screening session and then referred to the facility. For an appointment, they can call 021-111-911-911.

Testing at the community health centre in AKUH was halted on March 28 when several doctors at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

To prevent infection, the new facility has single booths for patients to stand in, which act as a barrier between them and the healthcare staff. There are physical distancing markings on the ground for patients waiting in line.

The facility is outdoors for improved ventilation and located at a distance from the hospital and OPDs.

"We are open and safe to visit for all patients, with all illnesses," reassured Shagufta Hasan, interim CEO of the AKUH.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah joined the occasion virtually to inaugurate the facility and was given a tour

