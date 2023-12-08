Aga Khan University president meets PM Kakar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) President of the Aga Khan University Salman Shahabuddin on Friday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The prime minister visited the university, where he interacted with the students, besides addressing the HealthTech Summit.

The AKU president briefed the prime minister about the services of the university in various sectors.

Prime Minister Kakar appreciated the AKU's overall performance, particularly its valuable and research-based services in the health sector.