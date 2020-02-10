UrduPoint.com
Aga Khan University To Launch A National Life-saving Initiative On Trauma Care

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:17 PM

Aga Khan University to launch a national life-saving initiative on trauma care

Aga Khan University (AKU) during its 5th annual Surgical Conference, to open on February 14, will launch a national life-saving initiative focused on trauma care

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Aga Khan University (AKU) during its 5th annual Surgical Conference, to open on February 14, will launch a national life-saving initiative focused on trauma care.

According to an AKU official here on Monday the initiative holds absolute relevance as injury kills more people every year than HIV, TB and malaria combined, and the overwhelming majority of these deaths occur in low and middle-income countries.

The university during its three day moot will focus on how these precious lives can be saved, he said mentioning that theme of this year's conference is "Trauma: Striving for Change".

A systematic approach for improving trauma care, training and research was said to be also deliberated during the event.

The moot is expected to bring together national and international experts with expertise in pre-hospital care, mass casualty, rehabilitation, prevention and disaster management.

