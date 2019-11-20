(@FahadShabbir)

The AGAHl Awards 2019 ceremony will be held on November 25, to mark the elimination of violence against women day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The AGAHl Awards 2019 ceremony will be held on November 25, to mark the elimination of violence against women day.

The AGAHI Awards is to recognize and appreciate the best journalistic practices in the country, creating a healthy competition within the media, encouraging ethical and professional reporting practices, a press release said.

The Awards will be recognizing the efforts of journalists and the media community under the theme of eliminating violence against women and encouraging a pluralistic society enabled by justice and communal rule of law.

The AGAHI Awards this year will be honoring journalists while commemorating the theme of resilient women who are fighting to eliminate violence against other women with an aim to encourage data-driven news reporting and investigative journalism.

AGAHI and Mishal in collaboration with multiple stakeholders have jointly created a jury consisting of national and international leading opinion-makers, development experts, media gurus and knowledge professionals. The jury panel will be evaluating the entries from more than 3000 entries this year.

Senior journalists, policy makers, diplomats, ambassadors, academicians, leading professionals from the media industry and representatives from think tanks will be attending the award ceremony.

"Tolerance for journalists and among journalists should be ensured for both their professional wellbeing," said the Executive Lead for AGAHI Awards, Amna Sabahat. "Journalism is a mirror for the society to reflect on its values and to ensure its prosperity. AGAHI Awards has been the benchmark to measure journalistic professional excellence for the last 9 years," she added.

AGAHI Awards recognizes the content across various media platforms; be it print, broadcast or digital, promoting socio-cultural values, prosperity and dignity for all.

The AGAHI Awards are Pakistan's first ever journalism awards recognizing the best journalists in more than 30 different journalism thematic areas. Through this initiative, AGAHI and Mishal Pakistan, in collaboration with leading press clubs across the country, local and international media development bodies, academia, regulatory authorities and the private sector, have been playing an instrumental role in promoting content diversity.