AGAHI Awards-2019 Recognizes 47 Journalists For Excellence

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:42 PM

AGAHI Awards-2019 recognizes 47 journalists for excellence

AGAHI Awards-2019 - Pakistan's prestigious and most-sought after journalism recognition - has recognized 47 journalists for media excellence and ethics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :AGAHI Awards-2019 - Pakistan's prestigious and most-sought after journalism recognition - has recognized 47 journalists for media excellence and ethics.

The AGAHI Awards in its seventh year received thousands of submissions in more than 40 categories from across Pakistan, a press release said.

A jury of national and international experts, development specialists, academicians and media professionals, evaluated the submissions made by journalists from print, television, radio and the online media.

The AGAHI Awards is an annual event in Pakistani media to benchmark journalism according to the international standards.

These awards aim to celebrate excellence in journalism, recognizing courage and commitment showcasing outstanding contributions of journalists from across the country.

