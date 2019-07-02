AGAHI in collaboration with Strategic Vision Institute map out future possibilities for Pakistan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :A gathering of academics, policy analysts, security strategists, media professionals and political representatives discussed Trend Impact Analysis for the upcoming edition of Pakistan State of Future Index 2029.

A brainstorming session on Trend Impact Analysis (TIA) Pakistan State of Future Index (PK-SOFI) 'The Future of Possibilities' was held at the Strategic Vision Institute (SVI) in collaboration with AGAHI in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Dr. Zafar Iqbal Cheema, President and Executive Director SVI initiated the session, outlined the purpose of the conversation, which was to identify plausible future development that would have an impact on the well being of the people of Pakistan.

The Trend Impact Analysis was a continuation of modeling the State of the Future of Pakistan; an inaugural report that was published in October 2017 by the Foresight Lab.

Puruesh Chaudhary Founder and President AGAHI, Founder Foresight Lab expressed that if we are unable to imagine possibilities, we will remain stuck in the past, with rhetoric useless for our future generations.

Charting the future possibilities focusing on creating newer opportunities by strengthening institutions' capacity, producing quality futures research and policy designs; the Former Air Chief of Pakistan, Sohail Aman presented his views on the applicability of Trend Impact Analysis in decision support system.

Pakistan State of Future Index 'Anticipating 2027' indicated a promising future for Pakistan. The report was the first of its kind to be published, developing foresight for evidence-based policy making; it analyzed the historical data of selected variables for the previous twenty years, projection of variables for next ten years defining the best and worst plausible values for each variable.

Strategy is taking position in the history of future, said Senator Musadiq Malik during his session.