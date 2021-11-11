UrduPoint.com

Again Abandoning Afghanistan By International Community To Be A Mistake: Dr Moeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 11:22 AM

National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday told the four-member US delegation headed by Minority Staff Director, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chris Socha who called on the NSA here that abandoning Afghanistan again by the international community would be a mistake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday told the four-member US delegation headed by Minority Staff Director, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chris Socha who called on the NSA here that abandoning Afghanistan again by the international community would be a mistake.� During the meeting, both the sides discussed situation of Afghanistan along with the ways to enhance cooperation in light of the regional and international developments and challenges, said a news release.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Moeed Yusuf said the world needed to constructively engage the Afghan Taliban in order to prevent governance collapse and avert another refugee crisis.

He said Pakistan was coordinating with the world to have a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.�The two sides also exchanged views on the importance of developing the strategic relationship between Pakistan and US, and the determination to strengthen ties in all sectors and vital areas of cooperation.

