Again crackdown on riders without helmets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Traffic Police on Tuesday once again initiated a crackdown against motorcyclists without helmets

while more than 90 per cent citizens started wearing helmets during the last 12 months.

To ensure compliance, traffic wardens will take strict action against violators besides imposing

fines.

The helmet enforcement campaign has shown significantly positive results with a noticeable decrease

in head injury cases reported at hospitals, said by Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar.

The special crackdown orders have been issued on all major roads, including The Mall, Canal Road,

and Jail Road.

She said that the officers penalized over 40,000 motorcyclists without helmets during the past

two months which helped to witness remarkable decrease in helmet-less riders in the city.