AGC-G Chairs District Quality Control Board Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The 135th meeting of the District Quality Control board was held at the DC Office Conference Room under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADC-G) Asad Raza Kazmi.
Cases were heard against 46 medical stores for selling unregistered, prohibited and expired drugs without drug sales licence. Challans of five medical stores were sent to the Drug Court Lahore over violation of the Drug Control Act. Clinical Service Officer (CSO) Health Dr. Rehan Azhar, District Drug Control In-charge Naila Arshad, Drug Control Headquarters (DCH) secretary, drug inspectors and pharmacists participated in the meeting.
The ADC-G said no one would be allowed to operate medical stores and medicine distribution without drug sale licence. He said the drug inspectors should ensure implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the supply chain of medicines. He said a complete record of specific drugs should be kept and action should be taken against medical stores that did not follow the instructions.
