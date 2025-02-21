Open Menu

Age Limit For PMS Exams Raised To 35 Years

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Age limit for PMS exams raised to 35 years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has announced an increase in the age limit for Provincial Management Services (PMS) exams.

According to the official notification on Friday, the age limit has been raised from 30 to 35 years for PMS exam candidates.

Additionally, the number of PMS test attempts has been increased from three to four for the next two years.

APP/vak

