Aged 18, above to be vaccinated from Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Health department on Thursday announced that from Friday 21st May all Pakistanis, who hold a CNIC,student visa, Iqama or work permit could get vaccinated from any Covid Vaccination Center near them.

'This will be open to all individuals aged 18 and above.' As the vaccination drive picks up momentum, the Sindh Health department was ensuring that the vaccination process was easily accessible to all. For this reason, the vaccination center at Expo, Karachi was open for 24 hours, 7 days a week, according to a spokesman for the health department.

This would also enable all those who were unable to get vaccinated during business hours to get inoculated against Covid-19.

The Sindh Health department also urged all staff and general practitioners at private hospitals including doctors, paramedics, nurses etc to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Refusal to do so puts the community at large at risk and would result in strict administrative action.