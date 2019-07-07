Aged father of five disabled children appeal for help

(@imziishan)

CHITRAL, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::A 75-year-old father of five disabled children in Chitral appealed the government and philanthropists to help him mitigate suffering of life and giving a secure future to his children.

The elderly person, Syed Hameed resident of Ashriat Union Council of Darosh tehsil, has five children who were all disabled by birth and they cannot speak or walk.

While talking to APP, Hameed said that he used to work as a labourer and looked after his children when he was healthy and young, but now he cannot do work in 75 years age to earn money.

He said his eldest son Ahmed Hussain was aged 40, daughter Sultan Mehal 38, daughter Noor Taj Mehal 27, son Zaboor 25 and youngest son Zerullah 23.

Syed Hameed said his family was in dire need of help as there was no one to support his disabled children.