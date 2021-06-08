Aged lion of Karachi Zoo dies of heart failure

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :An aged lion of Karachi Zoo died of heart failure after attaining the normal age limit.

According to the postmortem report, heart attach was caused due to presence of a large amount of fat in the arteries of the lion.

He told APP on Tuesday District Administration East District and Sindh Wildlife Department seized two illegally brought lions to Karachi in 2017 and kept them in Karachi zoo. One of them died in January 2018, he added.

According to the spokesman of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, the maximum age of a lion is 18 years.