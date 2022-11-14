Aged man commits suicide

An aged man committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Sargodha Road police station

Police spokesman said here on Monday that 54-year-old Ghazi Tariq resident of Gulistan Colony became dejected over some domestic dispute and committed suicide by hanging himself with ceiling fan in his room.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.