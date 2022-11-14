UrduPoint.com

Aged Man Commits Suicide

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Aged man commits suicide

An aged man committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Sargodha Road police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :An aged man committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that 54-year-old Ghazi Tariq resident of Gulistan Colony became dejected over some domestic dispute and committed suicide by hanging himself with ceiling fan in his room.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Suicide Man Sargodha Gulistan Ghazi

Recent Stories

Three-day training program on sericulture conclude ..

Three-day training program on sericulture concluded

37 seconds ago
 Greece Condemns Any Manifestation of Terrorism Aft ..

Greece Condemns Any Manifestation of Terrorism After Blast in Istanbul - Gov't S ..

38 seconds ago
 Moldova to Stop Using Gazprom's Services in 2023 - ..

Moldova to Stop Using Gazprom's Services in 2023 - Lawmaker

40 seconds ago
 2 farmers booked over burning crop residues

2 farmers booked over burning crop residues

4 minutes ago
 Xi tells Biden that US and China share interests, ..

Xi tells Biden that US and China share interests, warns against Taiwan 'red line ..

4 minutes ago
 Berlin Says Nationalization of SEFE Connected to ' ..

Berlin Says Nationalization of SEFE Connected to 'Excessive Commercial Debt'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.