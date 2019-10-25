Aged man commits suicide in Quetta

A 55-year-old man committed suicide at Kharotabad area of provincial capital A police spokesman on Friday said that the victim namely Abdul Jabbar opened fire at himself with a pistol at Surpul near Kharotabad area which caused his death

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A 55-year-old man committed suicide at Kharotabad area of provincial capital A police spokesman on Friday said that the victim namely Abdul Jabbar opened fire at himself with a pistol at Surpul near Kharotabad area which caused his death.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason behind the suicide could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case.