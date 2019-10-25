UrduPoint.com
Aged Man Commits Suicide In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:04 PM

A 55-year-old man committed suicide at Kharotabad area of provincial capital A police spokesman on Friday said that the victim namely Abdul Jabbar opened fire at himself with a pistol at Surpul near Kharotabad area which caused his death

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason behind the suicide could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case.

