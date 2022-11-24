UrduPoint.com

Aged Man Died In Quetta Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Aged man died in Quetta road mishap

A 56-year-old man died in a road mishap at Hazarganji area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :A 56-year-old man died in a road mishap at Hazarganji area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Abdul Rehman was crossing the road when a vehicle hit him due to overspeeding. As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Road Vehicle Died Man

Recent Stories

Chairman Senate congratulates Gen Asim Munir and G ..

Chairman Senate congratulates Gen Asim Munir and Gen Sahir Shamshad

52 seconds ago
 French Consul General calls on Acting Governor Bal ..

French Consul General calls on Acting Governor Balochistan

53 seconds ago
 PM felicitates Anwar Ibrahim on taking oath as Mal ..

PM felicitates Anwar Ibrahim on taking oath as Malaysian PM

55 seconds ago
 Armenia Raises Objections to CSTO Draft Statement ..

Armenia Raises Objections to CSTO Draft Statement on Prohibition of Bio Weapons

25 minutes ago
 UNHRC Votes to Create Fact-Finding Mission on Iran ..

UNHRC Votes to Create Fact-Finding Mission on Iran's Repression of Protests

25 minutes ago
 Ireland's Donohoe on track to lead Eurogroup for n ..

Ireland's Donohoe on track to lead Eurogroup for new term

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.