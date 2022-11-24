Aged man died in Quetta road mishap

A 56-year-old man died in a road mishap at Hazarganji area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :A 56-year-old man died in a road mishap at Hazarganji area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Abdul Rehman was crossing the road when a vehicle hit him due to overspeeding. As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.