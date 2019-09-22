UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aged Man Dies After Falling From Roof

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 04:12 PM

Aged man dies after falling from roof

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd September, 2019) A 70 year old man died due to fell down on the ground from the roof in Faisalabad.According to media reports, a resident of Nankana Sahib Sadiq Ali 70 was sleeping on the roof.

When he woke up and going to ground floor suddenly his foot slipped and fell down on the ground. As a result he got critical injured and shifted to hospital.He succumbed to injuries while dead body was handed over to the family members after necessary actions.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Faisalabad Died Man Nankana Sahib Family Media From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

59 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

3 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.