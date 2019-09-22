Aged man dies after falling from roof

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd September, 2019) A 70 year old man died due to fell down on the ground from the roof in Faisalabad.According to media reports, a resident of Nankana Sahib Sadiq Ali 70 was sleeping on the roof.

When he woke up and going to ground floor suddenly his foot slipped and fell down on the ground. As a result he got critical injured and shifted to hospital.He succumbed to injuries while dead body was handed over to the family members after necessary actions.