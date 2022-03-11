UrduPoint.com

Aged Man Dies In Bicycle, Motorcycle Clash

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2022 | 11:20 AM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :An aged bicyclist was crushed to death in a collision between a motorcycle and bicycle at Ada Mohaar under the jurisdiction of Saddar Police on early Friday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Baba Nasrullah (61)years r/o Bure Wala kachi abaadi was heading somewhere on his bicycle when he reached at Ada Mohaar his bicycle hit with a motorcycle which was coming from opposite side, Resultantly, Baba Nasrullah died on the spot because of receiving head injuries, while motorcyclist named Inaam (33)years r/o Bure Wala sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers shifted the body and injured to (THQ) Burewala for necessary legal formalities, while heirs of Baba Nasrullah did not register the case against motorcyclist.

